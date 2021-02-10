Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,007 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

