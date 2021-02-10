Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,471 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,334. The company has a market capitalization of $695.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

