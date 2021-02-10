Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,337 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. 17,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

