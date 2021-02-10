Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,495 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up approximately 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,231,000 after buying an additional 75,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 21.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $80,379,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 761,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.