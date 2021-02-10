Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 161,045 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 107.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.5% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 51,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 123,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 150,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

KMI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,536,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

