Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.70.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.80. 10,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

