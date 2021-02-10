Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. 69,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,232. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.