Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,697 shares during the quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors accounts for approximately 1.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

WRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

