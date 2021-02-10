Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 10,738 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. 9,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,166. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.