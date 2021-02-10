Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 117,767 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,767 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,994. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

