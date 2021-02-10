Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 131,623 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,623 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

CSCO stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 2,010,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,940,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.