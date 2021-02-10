Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 19,762 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,362. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

