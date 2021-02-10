Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 24,776 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after buying an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

