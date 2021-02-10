Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 31,617 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,617 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 66.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Eaton by 34.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $121.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

