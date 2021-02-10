Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 39,012 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,012 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group comprises 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. 887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

