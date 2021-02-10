Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 66,679 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,679 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. 250,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

