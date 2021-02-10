Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 73,724 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,724 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for approximately 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 8.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.