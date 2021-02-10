Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 75,407 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,407 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,051,000 after acquiring an additional 174,522 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,725,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. 262,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.