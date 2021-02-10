Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.25. 11,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,316. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

