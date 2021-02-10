Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

JKHY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,221. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average is $162.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.