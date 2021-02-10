Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,791 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of C$24.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 45 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.