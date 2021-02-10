Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.88

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 92077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

In other Silver Spike Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

