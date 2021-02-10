Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 10%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $129.25 and last traded at $144.03. 1,906,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,390,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

