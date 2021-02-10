Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,924. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $105.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,291 shares of company stock worth $4,871,072. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

