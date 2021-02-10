Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce sales of $13.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.36 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.74 million, with estimates ranging from $59.62 million to $59.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,050,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,751 shares of company stock worth $6,080,249. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

