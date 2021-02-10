Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Down 18.7%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 11,654,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 2,865,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 192.42% and a negative net margin of 186.24%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

