Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.29

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16.

Sino Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

