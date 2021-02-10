SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.60

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.64. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 5,525 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$38.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

