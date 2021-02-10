Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.32 and last traded at $36.34. 4,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

