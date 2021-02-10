Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

