Skycoin One Day Volume Reaches $795,448.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $795,448.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00119854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00088247 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00201199 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.