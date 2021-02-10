Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $120.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $124.99. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,342. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $124.77.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,199,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,977 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,974,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,291,000 after purchasing an additional 140,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,776,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 114,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

