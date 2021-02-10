Sleep Number (SNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $124.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

