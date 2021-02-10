Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Smith & Nephew worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 82,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,042. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

