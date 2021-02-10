Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $402,320 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.