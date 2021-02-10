SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.33.

Shares of TSE SNC remained flat at $C$25.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 906,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.45. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$34.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

