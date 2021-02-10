SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNC. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.75.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,586. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.45. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

