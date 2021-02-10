SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.45

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.45 and traded as high as $25.91. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 3,737,059 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

