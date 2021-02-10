SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 67.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

