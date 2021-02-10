SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

