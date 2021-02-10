SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.79 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $115.45 or 0.00259069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $22.79 million and $1.73 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00113427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00200810 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.