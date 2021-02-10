SolidusGold (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of SolidusGold Inc. (CVE:SDC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.14. SolidusGold shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.49 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

SolidusGold Company Profile (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for SolidusGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolidusGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.