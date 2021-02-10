SoMee.Social (ONG) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $50,645.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.24 or 0.01146088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.58 or 0.05567293 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045852 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00033000 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,067,345 coins. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

