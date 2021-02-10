Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.