Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years.

Shares of SON traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

