Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

