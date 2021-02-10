Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sony were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

