Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.87

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.87 and traded as high as $33.93. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 237 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $35,293.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,397.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

