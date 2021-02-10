South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,822.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,662.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.