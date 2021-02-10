S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.43. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

